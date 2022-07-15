TOWNVILLE — If it’s mid-July, it must be Townville Old Home Days, two days of games, activities, plenty of food, music, and chances to see friends and family.
The event returns today at noon, when games and food booths open, and concludes Saturday on the grounds of Maplewood Elementary School.
Games for kids begin today at 4 p.m., a frog jump is set for 5, and Magic Steve is scheduled to be on the grounds from 6 to 8. In addition, bingo will take from 6 to 9 and there will be entertainment from Abundant Life, Shades of Time, and the Scott Silvis Band.
Saturday’s schedule starts at 8 a.m. with a kids run and a 5K race (register between 7 and 7:45). The parade is at 10:30 and the classic car cruise-in runs from noon until 3 p.m. Other activities include the fireman’s bucket brigade at 1, arm wrestling at 2, garden tractor pulls at 4, and bingo from 5 to 8. Saturday’s music selections will include the “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Ben Strong at noon, and entertainment from The Chain Gang, Operation Good Vibes, Mitch Littler, Country Memories with Tammy and Dale, and Necessary Experience with the closing performance.
A pageant was scheduled to take place Thursday evening. Winners will be featured in Saturday’s parade.
Organizers said a smaller, simpler Old Home Days book would be produced and distributed instead of the traditional books from previous years.
Also, raffle tickets will be available for purchase both days and online at the Townville, Pennsylvania Facebook page.
Proceeds from Old Home Days support Townville’s fire department, ambulance service and auxiliary as a major fundraiser.
• More information: Visit the Townville Old Home Days Facebook page.
