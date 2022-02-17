The Oil Region Ballet will present its annual ballet later this month at the Academy Theatre.
Its rendition of "Beauty and the Beast" is a beautiful story of true love, complete with colorful characters, crazy costumes and exciting adventures. The show, appropriate for all ages, has public performances at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
The Oil Region Ballet features 24 dancers from northwestern Pennsylvania. The mission of the company is to enhance the region through ballet awareness, education and performance. To this end, they will be putting on shows for over 500 elementary school students at both the Academy Theatre and the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
Additional public performances will be held on March 4 and 5 at the Barrow-Civic Theatre.