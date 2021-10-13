The Oil Region Astronomical Society (ORAS) will host a virtual public night on Saturday at 7 p.m., including a presentation on the mythology and science of comets with Larry McHenry.
Who can attend? Anyone who is interested in learning more about ORAS and astronomy-related topics. Educators and students from surrounding schools are encouraged to participate. Public nights are free and will include a brief update about Learning Center activities followed by a presenter.
• To preregister (required): Visit surveymonkey.com/r/OrasPublic.
South Hills resident McHenry's presentation is titled "Comet Tales." He has been active in amateur astronomy for over 40 years. He is a member of the Kiski Astronomers and ORAS. You can learn more about his astronomical interests at his webportal, stellar-journeys.org.