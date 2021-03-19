OIL CREEK TOWNSHIP — Work is expected to begin April 5 to rehabilitate a bridge in Oil Creek Township.
The 60-year-old structure carries North Perry Street over Thompson Run and is located between Thompson Run Road and Hartman Road.
The $540,000 project will include removing and replacing the existing bridge deck, barriers and beams. Work will also include reconstruction of the approach roadway and guiderail updates, as well as shoulder and slope stabilization.
The project will require an 8.5-mile detour, which will be posted using Thompson Run Road and Route 89. It is expected to be in place for 12 weeks.
The new bridge is expected to be opened by July 9, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The existing bridge was built in 1961 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 275 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.
The contractor is CH&D of New Stanton.