ERIE — An Oil City man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie on charges of a Hobbs Act robbery and federal firearms violations, according to the U.S. Attorney for Western Pennsylvania.
Mark D. Fenstermaker, 38, has been indicted on two counts for the Oct. 14 robbery of Spanky's Tobacco World in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
The indictment alleges Fenstermaker robbed the business and used or carried a firearm which was brandished during the robbery.
Under federal law, a person commits a federal Hobbs Act robbery when he or she obstructs, delays or affects commerce or the movement of any article or commodity in commerce, by robbery or extortion or attempts or conspires so to do, or commits or threatens physical violence to any person or property in furtherance of a plan or purpose.
If convicted, Fenstermaker faces a maximum of life in prison and a fine of up to $500,000.