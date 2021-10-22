LINESVILLE — An Ohio man accused of burglarizing a state park building late this summer will head to trial after police say he and another man stole various items, then fled through nearby woods, discarding the items as they escaped pursuit.
Robert Scott Zorman, 30, of Andover, waived his preliminary hearing on three felony and one misdemeanor charges before Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood on Monday.
Pymatuning State Park police responded to a report of an ongoing burglary at the Tuttle Point Campground at 10:19 a.m. Aug. 30. Two men were seen using a machete to break into the camp store, which was being used as a maintenance area at the time, according to the criminal complaint filed by police in the case.
Witnesses saw the men remove several items and take off into the woods, one on foot and the other on a bicycle, when the men noticed they had been observed, according to the probable cause affidavit that accompanied the criminal complaint. Officers soon discovered backpacks and a bicycle behind a log and brush in the woods; witnesses identified the items as those used by the men, according to the affidavit.
On one backpack, officers found a medical paper addressed to Zorman, according to the affidavit.
Missing from the camp store were two shop lights, an electric wall-mounted propane heater and a propane ventless heater.
Zorman faces felony counts of burglary, criminal trespass and flight to avoid apprehension and a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking. He remains free on $7,500 bond. A trial will be scheduled for the January term of criminal court.