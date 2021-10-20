KINSMAN, Ohio — A one-vehicle crash early Tuesday near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border has claimed the life of a Jamestown man.
William J. Brenneman, 57, was driving west on Kinsman Pymatuning Road when his 2008 Chevrolet HHR crashed at approximately 6:30 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol at Warren, Ohio. Brenneman drove off the right side of the road and the vehicle struck a tree west of the intersection with Ward North Road. The crash scene, in Kinsman Township, Trumbull County, is about 5 miles west of Jamestown.
Brenneman was extricated from the vehicle and transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
Kinsman Township Volunteer Fire Department and emergency medical services personnel assisted police at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.