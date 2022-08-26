CONNEAUT, Ohio — A 25-year-old woman is dead after a sport utility vehicle-motorcycle crash Tuesday in rural Ashtabula County, Ohio, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Savannah McKibbin of Conneaut, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene on Middle Road, just south of Root Road in Monroe Township. The crash site is about a mile west of the Ohio-Pennsylvania border and about 5 miles south of Conneaut, Ohio.
The crash happened around 8:43 p.m., as 30-year-old Zachary McKibbin, also of Conneaut, was driving his orange 2009 KTM 65 motorcycle north on Middle Road, with Savannah McKibbin seated behind him as a passenger, police said.
An SUV driven by Michelle Bishop, 40, of Springboro, also was traveling north on Middle Road when the SUV struck the McKibbin motorcycle from behind, police said.
According to police, the motorcycle did not have its lights on at the time.
The riders on the motorcycle went off the right side of the road and into a ditch while the SUV came to a stop on the road.
Zachary McKibbin was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Hamot in Erie; Bishop was not injured in the crash.
The motorcycle riders weren’t wearing helmets or protective gear at the time of the crash, troopers said.
The crash remains under investigation.
