Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity toured Allegheny College on Wednesday along with state Rep. Brad Roae to promote the PA 529 College and Career Savings Program.
The tour included stops at the Allegheny Lab for Innovation and Creativity, Bentley Hall, Carr Hall, the Henderson Campus Center, and the Vukovich Center for Communication Arts.
"It’s great to visit a beautiful campus like Allegheny College where students have received a quality education for more than 200 years," Garrity said. "As I travel across our state talking to parents and students, they often tell me how glad they are that they’re using PA 529 accounts to help pay for higher education. More families than ever before are saving with PA 529 and taking advantage of the significant tax benefits, and it's never too early — or too late — to open an account."
"Since its founding, Allegheny College has had a longstanding tradition of providing students from a wide range of backgrounds with affordable access to a world-class education that prepares them for successful, meaningful lives," Allegheny President Hilary L. Link said. "We are grateful to Treasurer Garrity and Representative Roae for visiting our campus today and for their service to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and those who live, learn and work here."
"Saving a little bit every year in a 529 can really add up over 18 years by the time a child is old enough for college," said Roae, whose district includes central Crawford County.
In fiscal year 2020-21, more families than ever before opened PA 529 accounts and saved the most money ever in a single year. Last month, the program reached a new milestone with more than $7 billion in assets. And in September, Garrity eliminated the minimum deposit to open a PA 529 account, making it possible for anyone to start saving with as little as one dollar.
There are two PA 529 plans, the PA 529 Investment Plan (IP) and the PA 529 Guaranteed Savings Plan (GSP). PA 529 IP account earnings are based on financial market performance. PA 529 IP account owners can choose from various investment options including target enrollment date portfolios. These options automatically rebalance asset allocation as a child reaches their anticipated enrollment date. The PA 529 IP was recently named a ‘best-in-class’ plan by Morningstar, earning a Silver Rating for the second consecutive year. The PA 529 GSP is a lower-risk option, and earnings are determined by tuition inflation. With PA 529 GSP accounts families pay future tuition at today’s prices.
An added program benefit is that PA 529 account assets do not affect Pennsylvania state financial aid eligibility.
PA 529 accounts can be used to pay for qualified higher education expenses, including tuition, fees, equipment, books, room and board, and other qualified expenses. Accounts can be used at most schools nationwide including community colleges, technical schools, apprenticeship programs and four-year colleges and universities.
• To learn more or to start saving: Visit pa529.com, email pa529@patreasury.gov or call (800) 440-4000.