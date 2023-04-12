With dry weather conditions predicted for northwestern Pennsylvania until at least Saturday, the risks of igniting brush and wild fires from outdoor burning remain high, according to officials.
By noon Tuesday, relative humidity was less than 30 percent while gusts were reported above 20 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service’s automated station at Port Meadville Airport. At least three brush fires were reported in Crawford County on Tuesday afternoon.
Residents should use caution if handling any potential ignition sources such as machinery, cigarettes or matches.
With dry conditions, if grasses and tree litter begin to burn, any fire has the potential to spread rapidly, according to the National Weather Service office in Cleveland.
The Crawford County Office of Public Safety is urging residents to not burn outdoors due to the potential risks.
“Right now there’s a lot of storm damage people want to clear out by burning; however, now is not the best time to burn because it’s been so dry,” said Greg Beveridge, the office’s director.
“Fires can get out of hand very quickly,” he said, especially if conditions are windy, too. Winds may carry burning embers aloft and drop them on a dry area, igniting it.
While Crawford County has no formal burning ban regulation, some individual municipalities within the county do.
Residents should check with their local municipality about the regulations where they live, Beveridge said.
“Other than an act of nature like a lightning strike or an electrical line coming down, brush fires are preventable,” he stressed.
For example, there have been times where a brush fire has spread to a home or a garage because it was left unattended.
According to Beveridge, outdoor fires should never be left unattended and be under control at all times. Also, folks should have ways close at hand to extinguish the fire should it start to spread.
Wildfire dangers
Thousands of acres of state and private woodlands are burned by wildfires each year, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
The greatest danger of wildfires in Pennsylvania occurs during the spring months of March, April, and May, and the autumn months of October and November, according to DCNR.
DCNR notes that the bare trees in the spring allow sunlight to reach the forest floor, warming the ground and drying surface fuels. Coupled with strong and dry spring winds, this leads to a tremendous amount of combustible fuels available.
Debris burning, equipment use, power lines and campfires are some of the most common causes of wildfires in Pennsylvania.
Light rainfall in many areas, lack of green foliage in the spring, low humidity, and sunny, windy days all combine to increase chances of forest and brush fires spreading. The wildfires are almost always traced back to human carelessness in some way, according to DCNR.
