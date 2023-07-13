PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh International Airport could be headed for a record-breaking year. But you won’t find anyone excited about the prospect.
On Monday, U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found a loaded handgun in the carry-on bag of a Canonsburg man, making it the 22nd time this year they have confiscated a firearm at a Pittsburgh International Security checkpoint.
With still half the year to go, the airport is on track to break a record set in 2019 just before the COVID-19 pandemic when the TSA seized 35 firearms at the checkpoints.
“It’s not the kind of record we want to break. We’d rather see people pack their firearms the proper way,” said Lisa Farbstein, TSA spokeswoman.
If the current pace continues, the TSA could end up confiscating as many as 44 firearms in Pittsburgh this year. For Karen Keys-Turner, the TSA’s federal security director at the airport, it’s an alarming trend.
“We are starting to see the makings of an epidemic of guns showing up at our airport,” she said in a statement. “Our officers are doing a tremendous job staying vigilant while screening travelers during this peak summer travel period.”
According to the TSA, the 9 mm handgun snared Monday was found in the Washington County traveler’s carry-on bag at the checkpoint. It was loaded with 11 bullets, including one in the chamber.
The TSA summoned Allegheny County police, who confiscated the weapon. The man was not arrested but he could be facing a civil penalty as high as $15,000.
In the release announcing the seizure, no explanation was given as to why the man had a loaded gun in his carry-on. But Farbstein said the most common excuse is that the traveler forgot that it was in his or her carry-on, purse, duffel bag, backpack or bag.
It’s an excuse that rings hollow with the TSA.
“Responsible gun owners know where their gun is at all times,” Farbstein said tersely.
Of the 22 guns netted so far, 19 of them have been loaded.
Pittsburgh International is not the only airport seeing a spike in checkpoint confiscations. Nationwide, the TSA intercepted 3,251 firearms during the first six months of the year, an average of 18 per day.
And during the first five days of July, it collected another 90. That puts it on pace to break the record 6,542 firearms seized last year. More than 92 percent of those snatched so far have been loaded.
Travelers who are caught with firearms at the checkpoint not only face a potential hefty fine but also possible arrest, depending on the circumstances. Those who are enrolled in the TSA’s PreCheck program will lose those privileges if found with a gun.
To top it off, such confiscations tend to slow down checkpoint lines for everyone else, according to the TSA.
Farbstein stressed that even travelers who have a permit to carry a concealed weapon can’t bring a gun through the checkpoint.
Travelers who want to take a firearm with them on a trip can do so by putting it in their checked baggage. The gun must be unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. It also must be declared at the airline ticket counter.
“We are happy to transport your firearm. Just make sure it’s packed properly. That’s all it takes. It’s not that hard,” Farbstein said, noting that instructions are available on the TSA website. “It’s the smart, safe way to transport a firearm.”
The increase in confiscations comes as travel continues to increase as the pandemic wanes, although that is not necessarily a barometer.
In Pittsburgh, for example, 32 weapons were intercepted in 2021 when the pandemic was still in full swing compared to 21 during the first year of COVID-19 and 26 last year.
Before the pandemic, TSA officers seized 32 guns at Pittsburgh International in 2017 and 34 in 2018 before the record-setting 35 the following year.
Besides forgetfulness, another excuse travelers have coughed up over the years when caught at the checkpoint with a firearm is that they had used the same bag at a shooting range before their trip.
“Don’t bring a duffel bag you usually bring to the shooting range to the airport,” an exasperated Farbstein instructed. “It’s not the carry-on you want to bring.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.