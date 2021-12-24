Scammers are trying to get the public to purchase what turns out to be fake tickets to the Darci Lynne Ventriloquist Show at next year's Crawford County Fair.
Both the Crawford County Fair Board and county commissioners are warning ticket buyers to avoid scams by only purchasing concert tickets through the official sources.
"It has been brought to our attention that third-party vendors have sold fake tickets for higher prices online," Fair Board President Dean Maynard said Thursday. "We've had a handful of calls where people are paying as much as $147 a ticket."
Official ticket prices for the Aug. 21 concert are $10, $15, $23 or $28 each, depending on seating location.
The only two official sites are crawfordcountyfairpa.com or etix.com, which is the fair's ticketing company.
All links from the fair’s website or social media advertising should direct a person to an "etix.com" based web address, according to Maynard.
Third-party ticket sellers often will duplicate seating charts and concert information from a venue’s website then sell tickets for higher prices than the venue itself, Maynard said. Often the tickets aren't real, and the buyer arrives to a performance to find they do not have tickets at all.
"They'll jump in front with a seating chart that looks real," Maynard said of third-party sites. "People will pay a higher price and be disappointed when they show up because they don't have a real ticket. We don't want that to happen."
Those who have made these purchases from a company other than the Crawford County Fair or Etix should contact their credit card company or bank and report the fraudulent charge to seek a refund.
“The fair prides itself in bringing family entertainment such as Darci Lynne to our area," Maynard said. "If anyone has a doubt on their ticket purchase, please email us at ccfair@co.crawford.pa.us and we’ll check our records for their transaction."
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.