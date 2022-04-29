Pennsylvanians must submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by Sunday to qualify for a Pennsylvania State Grant Award.
“By submitting the FAFSA, students are doing more than just opening doors to their future. They’re opening doors to more options, to more experiences — and most importantly, they’re making those doors easier to open,” Secretary of Education Noe Ortega said. “The FAFSA helps current and prospective students further their education in an affordable way, and that’s something that’s needed now more than ever.”
All current and prospective undergraduate and graduate students should submit the FAFSA to the U.S. Department of Education to determine eligibility for federal, state and campus-based student aid.
“The PA State Grant program can provide a lifetime of benefits — not just by making college an affordable reality for students with financial need, but by lowering a graduate’s potential student debt burden,” said state Sen. Wayne Fontana, PHEAA board vice chairman. “This pays dividends for years as PA State Grant recipients attending four-year colleges, who are also Pell Grant-eligible, borrow on average nearly $7,600 less over four years.”
PHEAA’s Board of Directors recently adopted a 2022-23 Pennsylvania State Grant Program awarding formula that increases the maximum potential total award from $5,000 to $5,750, while providing awards to approximately 107,000 students.
All first-time applicants enrolled in a community college; business, trade or technical school; hospital school of nursing; designated Pennsylvania open-admission institution; or nontransferable two-year program have an extended deadline the first year they file, which is Aug. 1.
Students should complete the FAFSA by the required due dates for each year they plan to attend postsecondary education. Federal aid eligibility, including grants, work study and loans, is determined by schools using FAFSA data, and states and many colleges will award their own aid based on that data.