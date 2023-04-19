Those who worked with Kevin Nicholson in public safety say his legacy is one of helping to move Crawford County forward.
Nicholson, 65, was laid to rest Tuesday after having passed away last week at the Cleveland Clinic. He retired in 2020 as director of the Crawford County Department of Public Safety after 27 years of service in various capacities within the agency.
“Kevin was friendly to everybody and very smart,” said Greg Beveridge, who became the agency’s director upon Nicholson’s retirement. “He understood the technical side of the job better than anybody.”
Nicholson had worked at area radio stations first as a disc jockey and then in news for about 15 years. In that time, he also was a part-time local reporter/cameraman for WJET-TV in Erie for 13 years. In 1993, he joined what is now known as the Crawford County Department of Public Safety, first working in its 911 call center, becoming a supervisor. He was named the county’s public safety director in 2017.
Nicholson is credited with getting a new and up-to-date 911 Center for the county with redundant systems. In the various public safety offices, the facility has a 54-person multipurpose room that functions as an emergency operations center in the event of a man-made or natural disaster. It also is a backup site for the county’s information technology/computer systems.
The 911 Center moved to a new 9,000-square-foot building on upper Pine Street in Meadville in the summer of 2017 — after spending about 25 years in the basement of the Crawford County Courthouse.
In 1991, when the county was required to set up a 911 program, it was put in what was the former building superintendent’s apartment in the basement of the courthouse. It only had about 1,600 square feet of space.
At that time, there were two 911 dispatchers per shift, monitoring six radio frequencies and handling about 10,000 document incidents a year.
Now, there are three and sometimes four 911 dispatchers per shift, monitoring about 20 frequencies and handling close to 50,000 document incidents a year.
“He realized the basement wasn’t suitable and there had to be a better way,” Beveridge said of Nicholson. “This was his thing (the planning of the center) and he put a lot of time and effort into it.”
“It really was a huge undertaking,” Dianne Fuller said of planning for a new 911 center. Fuller, a retired county 911 administrator, began working with Nicholson when she was a 911 dispatcher in the early 1990s.
“He was very knowledgeable of the radio systems,” Fuller said. “He liked training people on how the systems work.”
Crawford County Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn Jr. worked with Nicholson in the planning of the new building.
“He always was easy to talk to — he really knew the business of public safety and 911,” Weiderspahn said. “With the new public safety building, he worked hard to help develop the plans. He was great to work with on it as he had good foresight as to what was needed.”
“It’s worked out well in better (emergency) service to the public and better for the employees,” Weiderspahn added. “He put us on a good path for the future for years to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.