A federal plan to create a new French Creek National Wildlife Refuge has been paused, according to regional elected officials, while federal authorities involved say that no definite plans have yet been proposed.
Regional politicians, including U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly’s office and the Crawford County Board of Commissioners, met Thursday with officials from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) regarding the possible creation of a national wildlife refuge to conserve high priority fish and wildlife habitats in northwestern Pennsylvania and southwestern New York.
A press release issued by Kelly’s office shortly after the 90-minute meeting said Fish and Wildlife officials had committed to putting the current proposal on hold, including local elected officials in future planning and “drafting a new proposal that would potentially limit the size and scope of a national wildlife refuge along French Creek.”
“A pause on the proposed French Creek National Wildlife Refuge is absolutely necessary,” Kelly said in the statement. “Officials from U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service have told us there is no official plan or size for this refuge, and I believe that’s exactly the problem — this has been a solution in search of a problem with farmers and landowners caught in the middle. The federal government does not need to have control of French Creek.”
Mark Maghini, realty chief for the northeast region of the Fish and Wildlife Service, said the agency looks forward to working with local officials once a plan that incorporates local feedback already collected has been prepared. The watershed as a whole is a logical starting point to figure out what should be planned, according to Maghini, but a federal refuge would be “nowhere near the scope of the French Creek Watershed.”
“We tried to convey that the information shared previously with the public was not in fact a proposal,” Maghini said in an email to The Meadville Tribune. “Our goal is to identify whether there’s a role FWS can play in the French Creek watershed that people care about so deeply. This would involve developing a plan that meets the needs of residents, after taking their interests into account, as well as the wildlife species valued by us all.”
A description of the refuge creation process on the Fish and Wildlife website explains that, working with various stakeholders, “the Service proposes to identify lands for protection as part of the National Wildlife Refuge System within the French Creek watershed.”
“Currently there is no proposal,” an update from early June adds in boldface, “and no timeline to develop a land protection plan. Our progress will be dictated by stakeholder feedback as we refine a proposal that best meets biological conservation goals and is acceptable to potential sellers.”
The update goes on to state that in the event any plan moves forward, Fish and Wildlife would only work with willing land sellers and that any resulting land-use restrictions would affect only land acquired by the agency. A previous Fish and Wildlife document released in May refers to the refuge establishment process as potentially taking decades to complete.
But local officials and residents have expressed skepticism regarding federal involvement and a preference for regional leadership.
“We all support a healthy and vibrant French Creek,” Kelly said, “but I believe local conservation efforts are already accomplishing what U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is trying to do.”
