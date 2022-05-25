Official public tabulation results of the May primary election in Crawford County began Tuesday.
The Crawford County Board of Elections completed the unofficial tally that morning and started official tabulation in the afternoon, according to Chris Soff, chairman of the board.
The board completed ruling on provisional ballots Tuesday.
There are another 21 ballots — 16 with no date and five with an incomplete date or incorrect date. The Pennsylvania Department of State has advised that those ballots were to be counted into overall totals, but kept separate, Soff said.
Official tabulation began with Democratic primary candidates for federal and state offices with 37 out of 68 precincts tabulated.
Official public tabulation will resume this morning in the Assembly Room at the Crawford County Courthouse in Meadville following the conclusion of the Board of Commissioners, Salary Board and Retirement Board public meetings. The commissioners meeting begins at 9:30 a.m.
