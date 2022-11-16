The Crawford County Board of Elections began official tabulation of the Nov. 8 election Tuesday.
As of Tuesday afternoon, official tabulation had been completed in 55 of the 68 precincts in Crawford County.
Christopher Soff, chairman of the Board of Elections, said official tabulation would resume this morning following the Board of Commissioners work session at 9:30. Official tabulation of the remaining 13 precincts is expected to be completed by late morning.
Once official tabulation is completed, tabulation books with the results will be printed and signed by tabulators.
The books will available both online at the county website, as well as at the Crawford County Board of Commissioners Office at the courthouse, for public inspection for five days. The public inspection period is for any possible legal challenges to the results.
Once the five-day public inspection period is completed, the books are signed again by tabulators. The Board of Elections then would vote to certify the results as final and official with the results posted on the county’s website as well.
