ERIE — An Erie city police officer was shot in the leg when someone inside a residence opened fire as police responded to reported gunshots early Sunday in the 500 block of East 22nd Street.
According to a Pennsylvania State Police press release, the patrol sergeant who was wounded sought cover while other officers returned fire. Other officers provided emergency medical aid and transported the wounded officer to UPMC Hamot, where he was first stabilized in the trauma area and then taken into emergency surgery.
The officer was listed as stable in the intensive care unit when state police offered an update at about 5:15 p.m.
The person suspected of opening fire eventually exited the residence wearing ballistic armor, according to police, and surrendered to officers at the scene. The suspect was transported to the Erie Police Department station. No additional information on the suspect’s identity was provided by police.
The investigation is being led by state police at Lawrence Park, who are planning a press conference for today at 9:30 a.m. at the barracks.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call state police at (814) 898-1641.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.