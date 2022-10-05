The Crawford County Conservation District has four events planned this month at the Woodcock Creek Nature Center.
“Let’s Make Herbariums”
On Monday, “Let’s Make Herbariums” takes place from 11 a.m. to noon at Stainbrook Park Shelter No. 1.
District Intern Erica Sharp will show participants how to make an herbarium and then lead a hunt for flowers and plants to put into a flower press. Individuals will be able to find ways to use pressed flowers when they are ready. All materials will be included for registered participants.
On Tuesday, “Throwing Atlatl” will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Nature Center’s upper yard.
Officials said participants can learn about the history of atlatl, then try your hand at throwing atlatl to see if they can hit the target. Jim Edwards and Bob Briggs from the Ft. LeBeouf Flintknappers and the Historical Museum demonstrate how this ancient “spear throwing” technique works.
On Oct. 18, the center’s annual halloween program will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Nature Center’s upper yard.
Organizers said the whole family will enjoy the program “Bats” with Terry Lobdell presenting about the only flying mammals with true and sustained flight. Find out if some of the common myths and legends you have heard about bats are true. Check out the bat houses.
On Oct. 24, the “Falltastic Scavenger Hunt … in Costume” will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Stainbrook Park Shelter No. 1.
Participants can join District Education Specialist Kathy Uglow for a fall nature scavenger hunt and are invited to wear a costume.
All Woodcock Creek Nature Center events require pre-registration. Event information is also available at www.crawfordconservation.org. and on the district’s Facebook page. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
• To register: Call (814) 763-5269.
