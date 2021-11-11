Crawford County commissioners have approved 18 certified nursing aide positions for the county-owned nursing home to help with additional staffing needs.
The Crawford County Care Center in Saegertown has been averaging a daily patient census of 115, according to Tonya Moyer, its administrator.
Commissioners voted Wednesday to create four full-time certified nursing assistant, or CNA, positions and two part-time CNA positions. In addition, they agreed to create five additional per diem CNA positions for use on an "as-needed" basis and seven temporary nurse aide positions.
Wednesday's vote came after Moyer asked commissioners last week to create those additional positions.
The four full-time CNA positions will work three 12-hour shifts per week for a total of 72 hours per two-week pay period. The two part-time CNA positions will work two 12-hour shifts per week for a total of 48 hours per two-week pay period.