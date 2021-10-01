VERNON TOWNSHIP — Seated comfortably in a recliner, Vickie Tomer was enjoying a relatively uneventful Tuesday afternoon. Behind her, large windows looked out on a beautiful fall day and her T-shirt echoed the fall theme.
“Pumpkin spice and Jesus Christ,” Tomer said, explaining the words that ringed the image of a pumpkin-shaped mug. “We need a little of each in our lives — and a lot of one.”
The pink mask that covered half of her face couldn’t hide the smile underneath as Tomer delivered her commentary on the shirt’s message. And the T-shirt similarly couldn’t hide the clear tube that snaked out just below her neck, crossed the arm of the recliner and connected to a quiet machine on an IV pole a few feet away.
Tomer, 64, of Guys Mills was seated in the first of more than 20 recliners that ring the rear portion of the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute, the Meadville Medical Center facility that has provided a whole-person approach to healing since opening its doors in 2008. Extending down the line, cancer patients receiving in various stages of immunotherapy and chemotherapy occupied about 15 of the chairs, some stretched out with their eyes closed, some upright and reading, some leaning back as they used their phones.
The seated patients differed in any number of respects, from the types of disease they were fighting and the stage of their treatment, to their choice of activity during the midday infusion and the degree to which they stretched out during it.
One aspect of their months of treatment at Barco that remained constant, however, was the role played by the nurse navigators who help to guide patients through the unfamiliar terrain of an often overwhelming experience. The constantly shifting challenges involve everything from arranging for tests and obtaining referrals to a wide variety of specialists at the beginning of the process to seeking financial guidance, support groups and even finding new clothing as treatment continues.
“Cancer is not just about cancer,” explained Kelli Wright, one of two nurse navigators at the Barco Institute along with Heather Bargar. “It’s about the stresses of their life also — paying for it, taking care of their kids, living their life.”
Thirteen months after she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer, becoming one of about 280,000 women diagnosed with invasive breast cancer each year, Tomer has encountered a variety of those stresses. She has also had plenty of time to interact with staff at the institute during six rounds of chemotherapy and, more recently, immunotherapy infusions every three weeks. The nurse navigators were an integral part of the team approach to bringing her through initial treatment and into what staff members refer to as survivorship.
“I think the worst part the whole time was that overwhelming diagnosis of stage four — and that there is no cure, but it is treatable,” Tomer said, “which is wonderful because I’m sure there was a time it was not treatable and I would not be here a year later.”
Having benefited from Barco staff efforts for over a year, she will have more opportunities as well: Her immunotherapy treatments will continue for the rest of her life, she said. But continuing to interact with the nurse navigators, physicians and other staff members isn’t such a bad thing.
“They are wonderful also,” Tomer said.
Perhaps surprisingly, the transition to survivorship can often be a challenge, according to Bargar, who has worked at Barco for seven years and became a nurse navigator early this year.
“I do a lot of education helping prepare patients who are essentially at the treatment center so often getting treatment,” she said, “that they’re almost just as nervous going into survivorship as they were starting treatment — because they’ve been here so often.”
The job has its challenges: the five-year survival rate for breast cancer diagnosed at any stage is about 90 percent, according to Betsy Brown, director of oncology services at the Barco Institute. In other words, women with the disease are 90 percent as likely as women without it to survive at least five years after it is detected.
For patients with breast cancer, the treatment that follows diagnosis can typically take 18 months. Over that time, Brown said, “They become like family.”
The benefits of helping through that process outweigh the challenges for Bargar and Wright, and it’s not a close contest.
Cancer patients generally are confronting a situation that is “very scary,” Bargar said. They need help and helping them, she said simply, is “very rewarding.”
Similarly, Wright, who has spent 25 years as a nurse and the last six as a nurse navigator, said she loves the work as well.
“It’s such a community here,” Wright said. “Everyone taking care of everyone.”
