An additional 400 Crawford County residents found employment in March, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
The county’s seasonally adjusted total labor force grew by 500 people from February to March with 400 of them finding work somewhere, the department said Tuesday.
The county’s total labor force is the number of people who live in a county and are in the workforce either employed or unemployed, but they may work in another county.
Crawford County’s total labor force in March was 37,500 with 35,700 employed and 1,800 unemployed. Revised February statistics showed a total labor force of 37,000 with 35,300 employed and 1,800 unemployed. (The total doesn’t add correctly due to rounding.)
“It’s a real positive — that’s a healthy increase,” Lauren Riegel said of the 400 job jump. Riegel is a state labor analyst with the department.
However, with not everyone entering the workforce finding a job, the county’s jobless rate did increase slightly.
The county’s jobless is 4.8 percent for March, up 0.1 percent from February’s downward revised rate of 4.7 percent.
Labor and Industry revises statistics as necessary as additional local data for a given month is received.
“Though the rate went up, the upside is the (county’s jobless) rate is still below 5 percent — which is a good level,” Riegel said.
The overall number of jobs based within Crawford County also improved in March, rising to 29,000, up 200 from February’s 28,800.
Two job sectors in the county — trade, and leisure and hospitality — each gained 100 jobs from February to March.
Trade grew to 3,700 in March, up from 3,600 in February, while leisure and hospitality grew to 2,000 in March, up from 1,900 in February.
The number of manufacturing jobs based in Crawford County continues to remain unchanged — staying at 6,900 in March.
The county’s 4.8 percent unemployment rate for March puts it in a three-way tie with Sullivan and Venango counties for 39th lowest out of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, Riegel said.
Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in the four adjoining counties also went lower in March.
The rates for the other counties, listed March, then February, were: Erie, 5.7 percent, 5.9 percent; Mercer, 5.1, 5.2; Venango, 4.8, 5.0; and Warren, 4.5, 4.8.
For Pennsylvania, the unemployment rate fell to 4.9 percent in March, down from 5.1 percent in February. The national unemployment rate was 3.6 in March, down from 3.8 percent in February.