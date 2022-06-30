Inertia, the general tendency of conditions to remain the same, can be difficult to overcome in the best of circumstances. When it’s joined by government bureaucracy, the combination can produce a status quo that lasts generations.
So when Crawford Central School Board members adopted a $67.8 million 2022-23 budget Monday that eliminated the district’s $5 per capita tax, it was a significant moment. Not one that saves individual taxpayers much and not one that has the same impact as the 3 percent property tax increase that accompanied the budget, but still significant.
The move, while not exactly unthinkable, was seen as at least curious by several officials from nearby local taxing authorities that had previously worked with the district in jointly mailing per capita tax notices each year.
“I think everyone was a little surprised that the school district decided to go this route,” said Maryann Menanno, city manager of Meadville, which charges its residents 18 years old and over $10 in per capita taxes each year.
Joe Galbo, chief assessor for Crawford County, which assesses a $5 per capita tax on every adult resident, described the school district’s decision to eliminate its per capita tax as “unusual,” particularly given the fact that “they themselves were not really doing anything other than reaping the benefit.”
Rob Horvat, township manager for Vernon Township, was also surprised, particularly because he considers the flat rate applied to all adults, rather than just property owners, a fair way of generating tax revenue. At the same time, however, Horvat noted that the move to eliminate per capita taxes has been trending recently.
Just this month, for instance, Mercer Borough Council voted to eliminate the borough’s per capita tax, according to reporting by the Record-Argus of Greenville. The borough’s move came after the Mercer County Board of Commissioners voted in late 2020 to eliminate the county’s per capita tax, which had produced about $260,000 in annual revenue, according to reporting by The Sharon Herald.
Horvat acknowledged that tracking who turns 18, who moves into a municipality and who moves out can present a challenge to maintaining accurate tax rolls. If that process became too difficult, Vernon Township would likely consider eliminating the per capita tax, he said.
But for now there’s an easy explanation why the township has not explored that possibility: inertia.
“I guess we’ve never really looked at it,” Horvat said of the tax that generates about $15,000 to $17,000 in revenue each year for the township. “It’s just always been in the budget.”
Taxation tipping point
Unlike Vernon Township, Crawford Central reached the tipping point where the challenges of administering its per capita tax and inequities resulting from inaccurate tax rolls outweighed the benefit of about $64,000 in annual revenue, according to Business Manager Guy O’Neil.
The decision to eliminate the tax was influenced strongly by Mercer County. Of the nine municipalities that make up Crawford Central, one is in Mercer County — French Creek Township. So when that county eliminated its per capita tax but Crawford Central continued to collect its per capita tax from French Creek Township residents, confusion abounded, according to O’Neil. That tax was eliminated, French Creek Township residents told Crawford Central officials. Mercer County’s was eliminated, but not the school district’s, they were told.
Meanwhile, the French Creek Township tax collector was left to try to maintain per capita tax rolls with no assistance from county officials. and in the district’s Crawford County municipalities, the updating of per capita tax rolls varied widely, according to Phyllis Lord, Crawford Central’s assistant business manager. If a municipality goes a year without adding or subtracting any names to its list while others make substantial changes, the results are inequity and inaccuracy, she said.
On top of being unfair, the tax was also a “recording nightmare” that drew hours from four business office staff members, O’Neil said. and inaccurate tax rolls inevitably result in people being charged who shouldn’t be. If residents have moved away, they may be sent a per capita bill that they never receive. Eventually, the unpaid bill is sent to a collection agency and the former resident, who shouldn’t have been charged in the first place, is forced to rectify the situation.
Even when the tax works smoothly, it’s still a minor hassle for property owners in particular, O’Neil told the Crawford Central board last week, calling the separate $5 per capita bill a “nuisance tax.”
“It’s just craziness to spend all that time collecting things like that,” O’Neil added in an interview Wednesday. “I just thought, for $5 it doesn’t make sense to me.”
One taxing authority’s nuisance is another’s much-needed revenue
While $64,000 is a mere drop in the $67.8 million bucket that is the Crawford Central budget, the $45,000 produced annually by the city of Meadville’s per capita tax makes more of a splash in the city’s projected $11.8 million in 2022 operating expenses.
Asked if the city of Meadville’s $10 per capita tax is a nuisance tax, Menanno responded, “Yes and no.”
The city has multiple payment methods that allow residents to take care of their bills in a way that’s sure to be convenient, but Menanno said she can understand why some might see the tax as a nuisance.
“But,” she added, “the ways the city can tax are heavily regulated by the state and also very inhibited by the state. I know it seems piddly, but that’s about one-third of a mill of taxes for us just in that.”
Though the per capita tax is more important to the city as a revenue source than the school district, the independent consultants who conducted a review of city finances last year still recommended that Meadville City Council consider eliminating the per capita tax and replacing the income by raising real estate taxes an equivalent amount.
