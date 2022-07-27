Black Ash Sportsman Club will be hosting an NRA Silhouette Match on Saturday.
Shooting classes are available for .22 rifles and handguns, centerfire pistols, and centerfire rifles chambered for pistol cartridges.
Shooting will begin at 9 a.m.
Black Ash Sportsman Club is located on Clark Road, just off State Route 27, approximately 12 miles from either Meadville or Titusville.
• More information: Contact Carl Pelino at (814) 333-6533 or by e-mail at silhouette@blackashsportsman.org.
