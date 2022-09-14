Black Ash Sportsman Club will host an NRA Silhouette Match on Saturday.
Shooting classes are available for .22 rifles and handguns, centerfire pistols and centerfire rifles chambered for pistol cartridges.
This will be the last match for the 2022 season.
Shooting will begin at 9 a.m.
Black Ash Sportsman Club is located on Clark Road, just off route 27 approximately 12 miles from either Meadville or Titusville.
• More information: Call Carl Pelino at (814) 573-2355 or e-mail at silhouette@blackashsportsman.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.