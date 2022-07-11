Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) will hold an open house on July 19 from 5 to 6 p.m. at seven of its classroom locations. A remote connection will be available for those who cannot attend in person.
Prospective students and guests will meet NPRC’s student services team and faculty at this interactive event, officials said. They will have the opportunity to learn about the affordable opportunities close to home, hear about the college’s history and mission, participate in a class demonstration, learn about the important role a Student Engagement Specialist plays in their educational journey, and hear from a current student about their experience at NPRC.
The locations for this open house include The Education and Training Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville; Marilyn Horne Hall, Bradford; Warren-Forest Higher Education Council, Warren; Corry Higher Education Council; Potter County Education Council, Coudersport; Community Education Center of Elk and Cameron Counties, St. Marys; 4 N.I.N.E. Center, North East; or virtual attendance. Those interested in attending are encouraged to sign up at regionalcollegepa.org.
The last open house for 2022 is scheduled for Oct. 25.
• More information or to sign up: Visit regionalcollegepa.org.
