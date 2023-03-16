Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) recently was granted the status of Candidate for Accreditation by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
MSCHE is a voluntary, non-governmental, institutional accreditor recognized by the United States Department of Education that accredits higher educational institutions.
NPRC’s Accreditation Readiness Report was acknowledged and accepted at the March commission meeting after MSCHE representatives completed site visits in November.
With this announcement, NPRC is invited to begin the self-study process based on continuous improvement of the college’s compliance, assessment and integration of the commission’s Standards for Accreditation, Requirements of Affiliation, MSCHE policies and procedures, and all applicable federal regulatory requirements.
“This is a significant milestone and one of the most important days in the young history of Northern Pennsylvania Regional College,” said NPRC President Susan Snelick. “I am proud of the entire NPRC team, legislative advocates, students, and our community and location partners. We look forward to continuing to work closely alongside the Middle States Commission on Higher Education as we strive to meet NPRC’s mission and service the region’s residents and employers.”
Institutions with candidacy status are required to achieve accreditation affirmation within five years. While pursuing accreditation, candidate institutions are eligible to complete the application process to award Title IV Financial Aid. This aid includes programs associated with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Upon successful Title IV application completion, the college will be eligible to award aid such as Pell grants and Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency funding in addition to the institutional aid the institution currently awards our enrollees.
NPRC has locations in a nine-county region of Cameron, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, McKean, Potter, Venango and Warren counties.
