Northern Pennsylvania Regional College’s Workforce Development department is launching a no-cost opportunity for Crawford County residents to receive training to become an emergency medical technician (EMT).
The opportunity is available to non-Crawford County residents as well for a fee of $350.
The course will begin on the evening of Sept. 26 and will continue each Tuesday and Thursday evening from 5 to 9 p.m. through March 19.
This course will be held at Parkside Commons, 847 N. Main St., and was made possible because of contributions from the Crawford County commissioners and NPRC.
According to projections, the EMT career will experience a growth rate of seven percent through the year 2031 and full-time workers in this position earn an average pay of around $50,000 per year.
The 200-hour program teaches technical knowledge and skills needed to become a certified basic emergency medical technician. This includes all skills necessary for the individual to provide emergency medical care at a basic life support level with an ambulance service or other specialized service.
After successful completion of this course, individuals will be eligible to take the national registry exam for emergency medical technician. Currently, NPRC has a 94 percent pass rate of the national registry exam.
NPRC Vice President of Workforce Development Adam Johnson said, “NPRC recognizes the fact that costs can be a barrier to training. Therefore, NPRC has launched a program to offer low or no cost EMS training programs throughout its 10-county region. We are grateful for the Crawford County commissioners and the Parkside Common’s support to help fill this need for trained public safety professionals in Crawford County.”
• To register or for more information: Visit https://bit.ly/EMT_NPRC.
