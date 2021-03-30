One of the best higher education bargains in the region will continue next year.
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) announced on Monday that its dual enrollment agreement with Crawford Central School District, which enables high school students to take college classes for $60 per credit, will continue for the 2021-22 academic year. Students can obtain both high school and college credit through the classes.
“Dual enrollment partnerships with our local high schools are extremely valuable to students,” said Mindy Saunders, dean of curriculum and instruction at NPRC. “They can earn college credit at reduced prices and work toward a college degree while meeting high school requirements. Where some of our smaller high schools may not offer AP [advanced placement] courses, dual enrollment can fill that gap. We look forward to continuing to work with our local school districts to complement their curriculum and increase learning opportunities for our high school students.”
NPRC serves nine counties stretching from Crawford and Erie in the state’s northwestern corner to Potter and Cameron in the central part of the state. Classroom instruction employs interactive audio-visual communication technology that connects classrooms together across the region.
The school has been operating as an independent institution since January 2020 and is not yet accredited.
“The transferability of our credits is dependent on the accepting institution,” said Abigail Petrosky, marketing and public relations coordinator for NPRC. “We encourage that they speak to that transferring institution prior to enrolling in courses with us.”
NPRC does not currently have similar agreements with Conneaut and PENNCREST school districts, according to Petrosky.
“We’re actively working with a lot of local school districts to get these in place,” she said.
The dual enrollment program is open to juniors or seniors with a recommendation from their high school and at least a 2.5 grade-point average. The courses taken by high school students are the same ones offered to regularly enrolled students.
Earlier this year members of Crawford Central School Board unanimously approved extending the district's agreement with NPRC through summer 2022. The Crawford Central website lists 14 courses open to district students during the upcoming summer term and more than 30 available this fall. Most of the courses are three credits, with tuition for such courses totaling $180 for dual enrollment students.
