Crawford Tech — the newly rebranded Crawford County Career and Technical Center — did its best on Thursday to put a dent in the labor shortage that has afflicted the region and the nation for more than a year.
In the school’s fourth annual signing day ceremony, a record 52 students took the stage at Meadville Area Senior High to sign their names to letters of intent with a wide variety of area employers. They were joined onstage by representatives of their soon-to-be employers before an audience of nearly 200 people, including family members, local school officials, county officials and state legislators.
The event, modeled on similar ceremonies that have long been held for athletes accepting college athletic scholarships, helps remind the community of the opportunities available here, according to Mike Costa, Crawford Tech’s assistant director.
“Everybody is just crying for employees — there’s such a need,” Costa said off stage moments before the first group of 13 seniors confirmed their intentions to address that need soon after the graduations taking place at schools across the county on June 9. “This gives a lot of positive attention to our industry partners and to our graduating seniors, who understand that they can go right into a career as a result of their work at the Crawford County Career and Tech Center.”
The 53 students who signed with employers at the ceremony make up nearly 30 percent of Crawford Tech’s 183 seniors.
Among the students headed directly into the workforce were Colby Deets and Alex Kightlinger, who were joined for the letter signing by Craig Newell, owner of Cambridge Springs-based Craig Newell Welding Inc. — and their new boss. As the three men made their way offstage for photos, Newell was handed a yard sign to display at his business with the message “We hired a Crawford ‘Tech’ graduate.”
It’s not the first time in recent years Newell has done so, and likely won’t be the last.
“I want to emphasize that the quality of students that are coming through is exceptional,” Newell said. “The school’s doing a great job, and the kids seem to be doing very well — and that’s over the last few years. I’ve noticed a real uptick in the quality of students coming through.”
Both students have a good idea of what they’re getting into. Deets, who will work in the welding department, has worked for Newell Welding throughout his senior year through the school’s cooperative education program. Kightlinger, who will work on metal finishing in the auto body department, has worked there on Saturdays, according to Newell.
Deets said he liked the people and atmosphere at his new employer and didn’t think college would be a good fit for him.
“They’re fair and generous,” Deets said. “It’s just what I want to do.”
Kightlinger was similarly excited about making the transition to full-time employee and said his school had helped make it possible.
“It really gave me the opportunity to get a job doing something fun and interesting for me,” he said.
Among the 40 employers represented at the event, Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community led the way with eight new hires — three of them added Thursday just before the ceremony and all of them set to begin logging the clinical hours they need before testing for their certification as nursing assistants, according to Wesbury human resources specialist Michelle Potts-Sciallo.
“Everybody in the medical field needs employees right now and this is a wonderful feeder program for it,” Potts-Sciallo said. “This is a really good stepping stone for them to get the experience before they start nursing school or whatever that next step is for them in their nursing career.”
School officials pointed out that the signing day event was less a celebration of simply getting a job and more a recognition of students launching careers. Many of those careers will include future post-secondary education, Costa noted.
For some, like several of the new Wesbury hires, that may be a traditional college experience that is funded in part by employment that their time at Crawford Tech helped make possible. For others it may take the form of advanced training programs paid for by their new employers.
Prior to the signing ceremony state Sen. Michele Brooks and Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry offered their congratulations to the graduating seniors, their families and the school. Both also extended lavish praise to the businesses doing the hiring.
“We’ve had a challenging past couple of years and these businesses have had struggles,” Brooks said, “but they’ve made the conscious decision to stay here in northwestern Pennsylvania.”
Henry similarly noted the economic difficulties of the pandemic.
“For you to come here and have faith in these students,” Henry said after asking the business representatives in the auditorium to stand, “to put them to work and to keep them in our county, a huge thank you to all of you.”
The 52 Crawford County Career and Technical Center students and their prospective employers are:
Connor Crago, Acutec Precision Aerospace, Inc.
Matthew Spangler, Acutec Precision Aerospace, Inc.
Kaylee York, Aella Salon & Day Spa
Brayden Miller, Allegheny Tool and Manufacturing Co., Inc.
Logan Danielson, Arrow Electric, Inc.
Xander Sprong, Arrow Electric, Inc.
Devin Sekerski, Autoworx Service Center
Chase Beck, Beck’s Heating & Air Conditioning
Rileigh Oskin, The Boot Box
Anna Klink, C & J Industries, Inc.
Trista Robinson, Chelby’s Hair Garage
Seth Fenner, Confections of a Cake Lover
Brooke Webster, Coventina Day Spa
Colby Deets, Craig Newell Welding, Inc.
Alex Kightlinger, Craig Newell Welding, Inc.
Kole Flint, DBC Remodeling & Construction
William Hall, Flynn’s Tire — Meadville
Dana Shaw, Hillandale Farms
Holden Shiner, Hovis Auto & Truck Supply
Logan Martin, Howick’s Auto Sales
Trent Way, Imperial Carbide, Inc.
James Chipman, Lakeview Ford
Logan Swift, LandPro Equipment
Gavin Holeva, Layke Tool & Manufacturing Company
Weiss Heim, Leech Industries
Jazlen Miller, Leech Industries
Brooklyn Southwick, Lindy Paving
Rocky Buford, Meadville Forging Company
Aliyah Campbell, Molded Fiber Glass Tray Company
Zachary Simcheck, PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources
Joseph Starcher, Palmiero Toyota
Nevada Stein, Park Avenue Styles Salon & Spa
Erica Davis, Pawsitivley Purrfect Pet Grooming
Codey Deeter, Porter Consulting Engineers, P.C.
Braden Groover, R.E. Johnson Electric
Joshua Perrine, R.E. Johnson Electric
Tanner Williams, Rose Colored Salon
Dylan Reed, RTI — Roser Technologies, Inc.
Sylas Csiky, S.J.Crimson
Kaden Sutton, Starn Tool & Mfg. Co.
Dominic DeLizio, Syst-a-Matic Tool & Design
Ryland Lutz, Tessy Automation
Nathan Kerr, Viking Tool & Gage, Inc.
Tylor Vorous, Warren Diesel Transmission & Performance
Sofia DeJohn, Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community
Lainey Graham, Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community
Jordan Hudock, Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community
Jaleece Meinert, Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community
Emma Pennington, Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community
Breanna Pete, Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community
Karlie Stewart, Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community
Hope Venard, Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.