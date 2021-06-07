Prominent Crawford County attorney R. Charles Thomas, known for his long service as Vernon Township's solicitor, died at the age of 90 on Friday.
Thomas' death was announced in a notice put out by Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
In addition to being the solicitor for Vernon for 40 years, Thomas also served as the solicitor for Sadsbury Township and was chairman of the Meadville Zoning Hearing Board. He was also a partner in the Meadville law firm Thomas, Spadafore & Walker, LLP.
Emil Spadafore, one of Thomas' partners, called his death a "big loss to the legal community." Thomas had served as the president of the Crawford County Bar Association from 1973-75 and vice president before that from 1970-72.
"R. Charles was an A-rated lawyer," Spadafore said Sunday, referring to Thomas' rating by the legal information service Martindale-Hubbell. "That's the highest rating any lawyer can get. He worked seven days a week and many, many nights each week."
Spadafore called Thomas a "champion of lost causes and a champion of lost souls," eager to help others. In addition to working with him, Spadafore even tried a few cases against Thomas and had witnessed his legal prowess first-hand, calling him a "fierce advocate."
"His meaning of life came from his practice of law," Spadafore said. "He could never retire."
Beyond just being an asset to the legal community, Spadafore also viewed Thomas as a friend and mentor. Having known him for 44 years, Spadafore said Thomas taught him just about everything he knew about being a lawyer.
"He would help anybody for any amount of time and he never worried about compensation," Spadafore said. "His teaching to me was 'The law is a profession, not a business.'"
Many of those who worked with Thomas in his role as Vernon Township solicitor held high praise of his work ethic and dedication to the job. Thomas was approved for the role on Jan. 2, 1979, and served until the end of 2019.
"He was an amazing guy," said Robert Horvat, who is the Vernon Township manager. "(He had) an encyclopedic knowledge of municipal code and he was able to able to cite case law off of the top of his head."
In addition to his skill as an attorney, Horvat said Thomas had a great sense of humor, with a quick wit and the ability to always crack a joke.
Dave Stone, who was Vernon Township's manager from 1989-2017 and is currently running for a supervisor seat, said he was "tremendously sad" when he heard of Thomas' passing.
"I worked with him for 30 years," Stone said. "He was just a wonderful man. He was a wonderful mentor."
Stone said he would often socialize with Thomas after township meetings, and called him a "nice and friendly guy."
Don Maloney, who is the chairman of the Vernon Township board of supervisors, said he was "very saddened" to hear of Thomas' death. Having both served in the Army Reserves, Maloney said he and Thomas would frequently speak about their service.
"The one memory that definitely sticks out is the board got the ultimate compliment off of him back in 2017," Maloney said. "Back then we were a rather new board. No one had a lot of time in and he gave us the ultimately compliment in that he was very impressed with how we were doing."
Gary Johnson, Meadville's interim city manager, worked closely with Thomas through his position on the Zoning Hearing Board. Johnson also serves as Meadville's zoning administrator, and spent roughly 14 years interacting with Thomas on zoning-related matters.
Johnson said Thomas was always keen on being fair and consistent when it came to zoning matters, though had a caring and sensitive side as well. In particular, Johnson remembered how hard Thomas had worked to ensure the St. James Haven temporary homeless shelter for men was able to move to its current North Main Street location.
"I can remember he was tearing up when he was speaking about the men at the shelter," Johnson said.
Johnson called Thomas' service to the community "unparalleled" and described him as an "institution onto himself."
The funeral for Thomas is planned for June 16 at 10 a.m. at St. Agatha Roman Catholic Church in Meadville. Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
