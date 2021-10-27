Zachary Norwood of Meadville has announced his candidacy for the Republican Party nomination for Pennsylvania's 6th Legislative District in the May 2022 primary election.
Norwood, who currently serves as Crawford County's planning director, made his announcement Tuesday night during a "Reinvest in Northwest Pennsylvania" rally at the Voodoo Brewery Compound in Meadville.
Norwood is seeking the 6th Legislative District seat which covers central Crawford County and a portion of central Erie County. The seat currently is held by Brad Roae, a Republican.
Norwood’s campaign theme, "Reinvest in Northwest Pennsylvania," is focused on restoring the voice of 6th District constituents, reclaiming tax dollars via funding opportunities that directly help the district and removing red tape obstacles at the state level that prevent revitalization efforts in the area.
"The district has been plagued by an ongoing loss of businesses, population and funding for over a decade while other Pennsylvania communities like ours are growing," Norwood said. "It’s a cycle of silent decline that we need to stop through different representation at the state level."
Silent decline is the cyclical loop of businesses leaving the area and population decreases — leaving the tax burden to fall on the businesses and residents who remain, according to Norwood. He said the 2020 U.S. Census showed an almost 4 percent population decrease in Erie and Crawford counties when compared to the 2010 U.S. Census.
"That’s one out of every 25 people that the other 24 have to pick up the slack for," Norwood said of the population decline.
Norwood cited both his educational background and work experience in running for a seat in Pennsylvania's legislature.
Norwood has a bachelor's degree in environmental geography and regional planning from Indiana University of Pennsylvania a and a master's of city and regional planning from The Ohio State University.
Norwood said he has more than a decade of municipal and county planning experience working with leaders at various levels to improve communities in western Pennsylvania.
Living in Meadville with his family, Norwood has worked at the Crawford County Planning Office for the past six years.
With Crawford County Planning Office, Norwood said he has spearheaded numerous economic development initiatives to include expanding rural broadband access in remote areas, obtaining assistance for small businesses affected by the pandemic and assisting municipalities in finding funding for critical infrastructure projects.