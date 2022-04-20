CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association Inc. is getting new leadership next month for the 20,000-member cooperative.
At a special meeting held April 13 the electric utility cooperative regretfully accepted the resignation of Bill Buchanan as president and chief executive officer. Buchanan’s last day at Northwestern REC will be May 6.
Buchanan is to become president and CEO of BARC Electric Cooperative based Millboro, Virginia, effective May 9, according to an announcement on the BARC website. BARC is a 13,000-member electric cooperative serving five counties in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley area.
Buchanan was hired by Northwestern’s board in late 2018 and officially began his duties Feb. 2, 2019.
In his short time at Northwestern REC, Buchanan focused his efforts on streamlining management and realigning business functions at the co-op.
Kathryn Cooper-Winters, the cooperative’s board chairman, announced the resignation to employees shortly after the board’s special meeting last week. During her announcement, she wished Buchanan all the best in his future endeavors.
At the special meeting, the board also appointed Ryan Meller, the co-op’s current chief operating officer, as interim president and chief executive officer.
The board has the utmost confidence in Meller’s abilities to lead the cooperative, according to Cooper-Winters.
Meller was first hired at the co-op in 2011 as an engineering intern. During his internship, Meller and his team were instrumental in administering the co-op’s distributions system upgrades that allow for automated power monitoring and switching.
Today, Meller is an electrical engineer, having earned a master’s degree in power transmission and distribution from Gonzaga University and his doctorate in systems engineering from Colorado State University. Meller and his wife, Elana, live on co-op lines in Cambridge Springs.
During the next eight months, Northwestern’s board will explore options for a permanent replacement as president and chief executive officer.
Northwestern REC is a not-for-profit rural electric distribution cooperative serving 20,000 members in Crawford, Erie, Warren, Mercer and Venango counties.