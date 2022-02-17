Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, has been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2022.
The annual list ranks the 500 midsize employers that received the most recommendations from a survey of 60,000 American workers. Northwest Bank is 80 on the overall list and is the third-highest ranked among 30 employers in the Banking and Financial Services category.
Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to pinpoint the companies liked best by employees in its annual ranking of America’s Best Employers.
To determine the list, Statista surveyed 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. All were conducted anonymously, allowing participants to openly share their opinions.