TITUSVILLE — The third commencement ceremony of Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) took place Saturday at The Titusville Mill with seven students receiving their diplomas.
Four additional students received their certificate in general studies, and two students graduated in absentia.
President Susan Snelick opened the ceremony sharing words about the graduates and the milestone that they accomplished.
“As I look out at our graduates, I see many happy faces: I see hope; I see potential; I see individuals who want to make a difference; I see success! You have all made a difference at NPRC. You represent our third graduating class of the college, and I am thrilled to be here, as your president, to take part in this moment in your, and the college’s, life,” Snelick said.
Savannah Casey was selected as the class speaker. Before the ceremony, she spoke more in-depth about what the opportunity to be the student speaker and the employees of NPRC meant to her.
“I’m ecstatic and very honored,” she said. “I greatly appreciate everyone who saw potential in me and helped me get through college. Every student engagement specialist, administrator, faculty and staff member are phenomenal.”
Kane Mayor Brandy Schimp followed Casey as the commencement speaker. Schimp’s address featured themes of asking for help when needed, understanding the value of each person’s dollar, turning “they” into “we,” being proud to be an NPRC graduate, and having pride in being from a rural area.
Area residents recognized were Emily Burdick and Corrine Lou Heeter, both of Titusville, who each received a certificate in general studies.
