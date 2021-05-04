NORTH SHENANGO TOWNSHIP — North Shenango Township cleanup day is June 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Items can be dropped off at township building at a cost of $10 per load. Pickup at residence is $25 and must be paid prior to May 31. There will be no pickups on June 5. To schedule a pickup, call (724) 927-2568.
No paint, construction material, yard or household garbage will be accepted.
Items accepted include TVs and electronics at $20 each, microwaves at $8 each, car tires at $5 each, truck/tractor tires at $12 each, and light ballasts at $2 each.