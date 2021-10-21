North Shenango, Sadsbury set trick-or-treating Oct 21, 2021 6 hrs ago More municipalities have scheduled trick-or-treat activities for Thursday.• North Shenango Township, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. • Sadsbury Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Sadsbury Township North Shenango Township Municipality North Politics Activity Trending Video Recommended for you NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Scavenger Hunt Fall Features Local rentals guide 2021 College & Trade School Guide Call A Pro Online Directory Trending Recipes Obituaries JOHNSON, Carolyn Aug 20, 1945 - Oct 20, 2021 ADAMS, John Apr 11, 1945 - Oct 19, 2021 PERSEGHETTI, Helen Sep 4, 1926 - Oct 20, 2021 HUNT, Edith Aug 30, 1940 - Oct 19, 2021 SCHELL, Esther May 4, 1932 - Oct 20, 2021