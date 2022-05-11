NORTH SHENANGO TOWNSHIP — The township will hold its cleanup day on June 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Loads can be dropped off for $10 each at the township building, 11586 Linn Road, Espyville.
Pickup at residences is also available for $25 per load prior to May 30. No residential pickup is available on cleanup day. To schedule residential pickup, call (724) 927-2568.
No paint, construction material, yard or household garbage is permitted. Televisions and other electronic devices will be permitted for $20 per item. Microwaves are $8 each. Car tires will be accepted for $5 each and truck or tractor tires are $12 each. Light ballasts will be accepted for $2 each.