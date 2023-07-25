As communities in western Pennsylvania continue to reel from the catastrophic Norfolk Southern derailment nearly six months ago, the railroad has committed $1 million to aid ongoing recovery efforts.
The money comes from a multimillion-dollar commitment that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro secured from Norfolk Southern to cover damages from the accident and help impacted residents in his state. The company split the funds between two communities closest to the derailment site, with $660,000 going to Darlington Township in Beaver County and $340,000 to Lawrence County.
"We will continue to follow through on our promises and support the people and communities that have been impacted," Shapiro said in a statement. "This critical funding will help Darlington Township and Lawrence County build back better than before, and my Administration will continue to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for any and all impacts on our Commonwealth."
In March, Shapiro announced that Norfolk Southern had completed $1 million in reimbursements to replace damaged equipment for Pennsylvania first responders and fire departments who responded to the derailment.
As recovery continues in communities touched by the accident, especially from the plume of chemicals created by a release of vinyl chloride from several tanker cars, Darlington Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Mike Carreon said the money isn't a settlement, but a "small step forward."
"We continue in discussions with Norfolk Southern in an effort to address both our short- and long-term concerns," Carreon said. "We would like to thank all federal, state and local officials who continue to support us as we move forward."
Lawrence County Board of Commissioners Chairman Dan Vogler told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the county is still determining where its portion of the funds will go. The issue may be discussed during a public meeting scheduled for today.
The southwestern side of the county saw the most impact, Vogler said, particularly Enon Valley and Little Beaver Township. The tentative plan is to distribute money primarily to those municipalities and the Lawrence County Conservation District, which can extend assistance beyond those two areas.
"My two fellow commissioners and I appreciate the governor's action on this, as well as the company's response," Vogler said. "Our hope is that when we turn these dollars over to the municipalities and to the conservation district, those dollars will assist the residents and the businesses that may have been affected by this derailment."
Christina Siceloff, who lives 5.8 miles away from the derailment site in South Beaver Township, is skeptical the funds will go where they're needed most.
She wants the money to help people with water filtration and air purifiers, as well as independent testing for homes and health testing.
"The DEP has said everything is OK," she said. "But we say that it's not. ... We've tried to talk to our representatives, they seem very out of touch. How can they put their input into where this money should go?"
Since the derailment, state agencies have reported "no contamination" in western Pennsylvania. The Department of Agriculture recently announced that samples from crops in Beaver and Washington counties also show no contamination. Local producers have requested testing of plant tissue to look for potential impact on their agricultural products.
Final sample results are available on an interactive map launched in April.
Siceloff is frustrated that resources for Pennsylvanians like herself are slim. She hasn't been able to secure testing from the Department of Environmental Protection because of her location, so she sought out independent testing for her home in May and awaits results.
The health clinic set up in Darlington Township in February shut down after a few weeks. She has trouble connecting with her representatives and with no local forums, there's few avenues to communicate concerns, she said.
"It feels like six months later, we're still in February," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.