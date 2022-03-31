CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Mayor Randy Gorske is seeking input from interested citizens to serve in the formation of a nonprofit group whose focus is to spur economic and community development in Cambridge Springs Borough.
Following the release of a year-long plan developed by Atlas Community Studios, there has been discussion regarding the need to create a nonprofit revitalization entity that could research and submit grants, conduct fundraisers to assist various projects, provide publicity for current town and local businesses and, most importantly, attract new business to Cambridge Springs.
“I want to hold an organizational meeting to discuss the formation and review several other communities’ efforts; namely, Cochranton, Conneaut Lake and Corry,” Gorske said. “The purpose of this first meeting is to organize and gain people willing to incorporate.”
Anyone who is interested is urged to attend a one-hour meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Cambridge Springs Borough Building, 161 Carringer St.
• More information: Call Gorske at (814) 439-5293 or email rgorske@gmail.com.