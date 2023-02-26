The Crawford Heritage Community Foundation recently distributed discretionary grants totaling $42,460 from several permanent endowments.
The foundation awards discretionary grants twice each year. It prioritizes giving to projects that improve upon the effectiveness of existing programs and those that incorporate preventive or curative approaches to problems and challenges faced by our community. Twenty-nine local organizations received grants for their projects. Grants from their Unrestricted Fund and Ben Franklin Trust support projects in all parts of Crawford County.
Programs for children and youth receive support from the Bernadene R. and John B. Cooley Fund. Grants from the Marian and Vincent Barsch Fund support cemetery preservation projects countywide. Titusville-area projects are financed from the Titusville Fund and Fred Lintner Fund. Faith-based and religious programs in the Titusville-area receive funding from the Albert L. Carlson Fund. The Richard H. and Nancy C. Zinn Fund supports the performing arts and/or arts programming. The Wayne A. and Jessie B. Stainbrook Fund supports agricultural, environmental and conservation programs and projects, as well as youth education in those four areas.
“Each round of grant making is reminder that our donors care enough about our communities to permanently support their well-being. We are especially excited to have been entrusted with two new grant-making funds this year,” says Christian Maher, executive director.
The next cycle of grantmaking will take place in the summer. Organizations requesting funding should complete the foundation’s online application at crawfordheritage.org before June 15.
Grants awarded were:
• The Academy Theatre was awarded $3,000 to renovate the costume shop to better utilize space and current costume inventory.
• Allegheny College received $1,000 for a one-day community Health Fair.
• Because You Care will use $1,500 for new dog doors for its indoor/outdoor kennels.
• Benson Memorial Library was awarded $1,215 to develop outdoor activity kits to encourage exploration of Crawford County’s natural resources.
• Cambridge Springs Public Library Association received $1,000 to install outdoor lighting.
• Child Development Centers Inc. will use $1,000 for literacy and learning materials.
• Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society will digitize nearly 45,000 artifacts with the help of $1,000.
• Crawford County Coalition on Housing Needs received $1,400 to replace flooring in Liberty House, a transitional housing facility.
• Crawford County School for Adult education will use $1,000 to foster intergenerational literacy by providing materials and instruction for adults to learn to read to children.
• Creating Landscapes’ Food4Thought program will support Walkable Meadville’s pathway and continue work on the Children’s Garden with $1,100.
• The Erie Philharmonic will use $1,000 to provide multi-day instrument petting zoo to five elementary schools in Crawford Central School District.
• Family Service and Children’s Aid Society was awarded $800 to support the Youth Connection program in eastern Crawford County.
• Food Recovery Network, working on the Allegheny College campus, will use $1,000 to support the college’s food recovery and distribution efforts.
• Maintenance of French Creek Recreational Trails’ Ernst Trail will be improved with the purchase of a gas-powered leaf blower. They received $2,775.
• French Creek Valley Conservancy received $3,000 to expand the sixth-grade French Creek Watershed Education program into Conneaut School District.
• Hatch Cemetery is located on Route 198 between Blooming Valley and Guys Mills. The Cemetery Association will use $1,300 to purchase ornamental trees.
• James A. Stone Memorial Library will use $500 to develop a community learning garden.
• LOVE Inc. was awarded $1,350 to provide household essential to qualifying households.
• Margaret Shontz Memorial Library will support its Summer Reading Program with $1,000.
• Meadville Cooperative Preschool will enhance its curriculum with STEAM and craft supplies. It received $1,000.
• The Meadville Market Authority received $1,980 to continue to strengthen the Farmer’s Market through advertising and a new streamlined payment system.
• The children’s room at Saegertown Area Library will benefit from new emerging reader books. They received $1,700.
• With $1,000, Springboro Public Library will replace a hot water tank.
• St. James Haven will purchase a commercial washing machine for their clients to use with $1,320.
• Summit Township will build on its work at Gibson Park with the purchase of 10 new picnic tables. It received $2,000.
• Titusville Area Health Center will use $2,000 toward the necessary renovations to move its Oncology Department.
• The Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) of Titusville was awarded $2,000 to reupholster worn pads on exercise equipment.
• The Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) of Titusville will replace existing windows in its historic administrative building with $5,000.
The Crawford Heritage Community Foundation is dedicated to making Crawford County a better place to live, learn, work and raise a family. It helps people make the most of their philanthropy by giving to endowed funds.
Grant awards are made from these funds to support the causes donors care about as well as worthwhile programs selected by the foundation. The foundation manages more than 100 funds, which benefit more than 100 different organizations, scholarships and charitable purposes. It makes grants totaling more than $1 million each year.
More than $10 million has been awarded since the organization was established in 1998.
• More information about making a gift or seeking grant support for a project: Write the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation, PO Box 933, Meadville, PA 16335; call (814) 336-5206; or visit crawfordheritage.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.