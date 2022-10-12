Concerned about the future of agriculture in Crawford County? You can make a difference by serving as a director for the Agricultural Land Preservation Board.
Pennsylvania leads the nation in the number of farms and acres permanently preserved for agricultural production.
The program guarantees a future food supply and contributes to a healthier economy. It also assures a way of life Pennsylvanian's cherish will continue for generations to come.
The program is a partnership between all levels of government and non-profit organizations — with a common goal of saving prime farmland.
Serving on the Agricultural Land Preservation Board is an excellent way to make an impact on the future of Crawford County, officials said. The board meets quarterly to conduct business, outreach and create policy. Board members are not paid.
Individuals interested in serving as a director for the Crawford County Agricultural Land Preservation Board should complete a nominee questionnaire and submit it to the Crawford County Conservation District by Nov. 1.
• More information: Contact the Crawford County Conservation District at (814) 763-5269 or the Crawford County Commissioners office at (814) 333-7300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.