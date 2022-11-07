COCHRANTON — A tentative 2023 budget for the borough of Cochranton has no increase in borough taxes or utility costs, according to the borough’s manager.
At its meeting at 7 p.m. today, Cochranton Borough Council may vote to accept the preliminary 2023 budget. The proposed budget keeps real estate tax and water, sewer and garbage rates unchanged for 2023, Susan Armburger, the borough’s manager, said.
The borough’s real estate tax millage rate currently is 14.25 mills.
If the rate is unchanged for 2023, the borough real estate taxes for a property with an assessed value of $26,000 would remain at $370.50.
The assessed value of $26,000 is Crawford County’s median assessment for homes with the homestead exemption.
The tentative budget calls for keeping the borough’s water and sewer rates unchanged as well in 2023, Armburger said.
The borough’s minimum rate for water service currently is $32.75 a month and the minimum rate for sewage is $57 per month. Monthly residential water and sewage bills are based on usage.
The borough’s residential garbage collection fee is proposed to remain at $19.50 per month in 2023 with weekly unlimited trash pickup at the curb and voluntary recycling on an alternating-week basis, Armburger said.
Council is expected to give final approval to the 2023 budget at its Dec. 5 meeting.
