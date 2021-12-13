CONNEAUT LAKE — Members of Conneaut Lake Borough Council on Wednesday night unanimously approved the 2022 budget with no increase in real estate taxes. The millage rate remains the same at 15 mills.
Councilman Ryan Lang was absent and council member John Chuey attended via telephone.
The budget, however, does include an increase for the Local Services Tax (LST) from $10 a year to $52 annually. That tax is paid by employees working in the borough whose salary amounts to $12,000 or more per year.
While the budget passed unanimously, the ordinance for the increase tor the LST had two no votes — from council member Mario DeBlasio and council President Dick Holabaugh.
Real estate taxes have not increased in the borough for eight years. Per capital tax remains at $5.
The assessed valuation of property in the borough is $10,148,895. There are 405 taxable properties.The average assessment would be $25,050.