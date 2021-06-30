U.S. Postal Service facilities will be closed for retail transactions on Monday for observance of the July 4 holiday. There will be no regular mail delivery and limited collection runs will be conducted throughout Pittsburgh and the Western Pennsylvania District which includes ZIP code areas 150-168.
However, Priority Express Mail is delivered 365 days a year and will be delivered on Monday. Normal delivery and collection schedules will resume Tuesday.
For added customer convenience, a self-service kiosk is available at the Meadville Post Office, 212 Arch St., and provides 24-hour access to many postal products and services.
Using a credit or debit card, these self-service kiosks enable customers to conduct business at their convenience.