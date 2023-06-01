WAYNE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a Wednesday mid-afternoon water rescue in southeastern Crawford County.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. when one of two single-person kayaks on Sugar Lake overturned, according to Chief Scott Schell of Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department.
Two unidentified women were kayaking on the lake together, but in separate kayaks.
“Both women were wearing life jackets,” Schell said. “The woman who went into the water was able to hang onto the other kayak, but it was unable to get to shore.”
The women yelled for assistance which got the attention of patrons at the Sugar Lake Hotel located next to the lake, Schell said. A call then was placed to Crawford County 911 for a water rescue.
Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department and Meadville Area Ambulance Service were called to the scene with Cochranton firefighters able to rescue the women by boat, Schell said.
The women were uninjured and the overturned kayak was recovered.
Firefighters returned to quarters at 3:30, Schell added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.