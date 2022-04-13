VERNON TOWNSHIP — There were no injuries or significant damage in a pre-dawn production equipment fire at J.M. Smucker Co.’s Ainsworth Pet Nutrition plant in Vernon Township.
Firefighters were called to the plant, located off Mill Street in the Kerrtown section of the township, just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday for a fire inside the steel piping connected to milling equipment.
“We briefly evacuated the facility while the fire was addressed,” Smucker spokesperson Frank Cirillo wrote in an email to The Meadville Tribune.
Cirillo said there were no injuries or significant damage. Employees coordinated cleanup and maintenance inspections following the fire and production then resumed.
Pet food product inside the piping became plugged and overheated, causing the fire inside the pipe, according to Chief Donie Grinnell of Vernon Central Volunteer Fire Department.
The plant makes the Rachael Ray Nutrish premium pet food brand as well as Dad’s, a low-price, high-quality line of pet foods. The plant also makes pet food under several additional branded and private label trademarks.
The plant employs about 250 people in total, Cirillo said.
Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department and Meadville Central Fire Department were called to the scene to assist. Hayfield Township and Summit Township volunteer fire departments also were dispatched for manpower to relieve other firefighters, Grinnell said.
Firefighters returned to service at 7:54 a.m.