WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — An SUV flipped after a rear-end collision on Franklin Pike Friday morning, though there were no injuries.
According to the West Mead Township Police Department, the crash, which occurred at 8:04 a.m., happened when a 2019 Buick Encore driven by Isabella Nobles, 16, of Meadville, was attempting to turn east onto Stauffer Road while traveling northbound.
Police said that Grace Runyan, 16, of Meadville, said she did not notice the Encore slowing or its turn signal due to having sun in her eyes. Runyan's 2006 Jeep Liberty collided into the rear of the Encore, forcing it into an embankment and flipping it onto its side.
Both vehicles were disabled in the crash and had to be towed from the scene.
Investigation into the incident is ongoing. No charges been filed.
In addition to the police, West Mead No. 1 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash.
