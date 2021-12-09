COCHRANTON — Cochranton residents won't see an increase in borough real estate taxes or utility rates next year as Cochranton Borough Council members gave unanimous approval Monday to a 2022 budget that keeps those rates unchanged.
To balance its $585,056 budget, Cochranton will use proceeds from the upcoming sale of a vacant two-story commercial and apartment building that the borough owns on West Adams Street.
In a separate action Monday, council approved the sale of the building for $141,000. Raber Realty LLC of Cochranton submitted the highest of three bids for the building. The real estate closing is expected by early February 2022.
The borough plugged in an anticipated gain of $101,000 from the property sale to balance the new budget. Otherwise, the borough was facing about a $50,000 budget deficit with a property tax increase needed to balance it. The approximately $40,000 in sale proceeds not needed to balance the 2022 will go into the borough's general fund, Borough Manager Susan Armburger said.
Cochranton's 2022 budget keeps the borough's real estate millage rate at 14.25 mills. For a property with an assessed value of $23,500 — Crawford County’s median assessment — its borough real estate taxes remain at $334.88.
Cochranton's water and sewer rates also remain unchanged for next year.
The minimum rate for water service remains $32.75 a month for 2022 and the minimum rate for sewage stays at $57 per month. Monthly residential water and sewage bills are based on usage.
Residential garbage and voluntary residential recycling service rates for 2022 also are unchanged. The fee is $19.50 per month in 2022 with weekly unlimited trash pickup at the curb and voluntary recycling on an alternating-week basis.
