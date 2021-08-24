Conneaut Lake Park has announced it will no longer be open on Fridays this season.
The amusement park also will be closed Sept. 3 of Labor Day weekend, the park announced Tuesday, adding that updates on any closures for the coming weekend due to staff shortages would be announced on its website.
Current park hours are Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Water Park open from noon to 7) and Sunday from 11 to 5 (Water Park open from noon to 5). Hours are based on weather and attendance.
Labor Day weekend is the last official weekend of the season for the park.
For its planned Sept. 18 Reggae Festival and the Oct. 8-10 Fall Pumpkin Fest, the park said it hopes to have adult rides and Kiddieland open.